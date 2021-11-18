ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] is 47.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ViewRay Inc. [NASDAQ: VRAY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.35% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.23%. The company report on November 16, 2021 that ViewRay Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), maker of the MRIdian, which combines MRI and external-beam radiation therapy to simultaneously image and treat cancer patients, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $5.60 per share, for gross proceeds of $70 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by ViewRay. All of the shares to be sold in the offering will be offered by ViewRay. In addition, ViewRay has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

ViewRay intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, capital expenditures, continued research and development and commercial expenses.

Over the last 12 months, VRAY stock rose by 53.55%. The one-year ViewRay Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.42. The average equity rating for VRAY stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $932.98 million, with 164.25 million shares outstanding and 160.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, VRAY stock reached a trading volume of 8454943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRAY shares is $8.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ViewRay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for ViewRay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on VRAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ViewRay Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

VRAY Stock Performance Analysis:

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.23. With this latest performance, VRAY shares dropped by -16.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.84 for ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.72, while it was recorded at 6.22 for the last single week of trading, and 5.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ViewRay Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -185.87 and a Gross Margin at -18.38. ViewRay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -189.26.

Return on Total Capital for VRAY is now -43.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.26. Additionally, VRAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] managed to generate an average of -$457,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.ViewRay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

VRAY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ViewRay Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ViewRay Inc. go to 10.00%.

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $928 million, or 94.20% of VRAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRAY stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 24,327,709, which is approximately 2.954% of the company’s market cap and around 12.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,765,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.54 million in VRAY stocks shares; and FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, currently with $121.02 million in VRAY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ViewRay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in ViewRay Inc. [NASDAQ:VRAY] by around 9,224,548 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 8,325,323 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 132,167,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,717,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRAY stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,314,636 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,695,522 shares during the same period.