UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] fell -54.68% so far this year. What now?

UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE: UWMC] slipped around -0.66 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.95 at the close of the session, down -9.98%. The company report on November 16, 2021 that UWM Announces Launch of Secondary Offering and Concurrent Stock Repurchase.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) (the “Company”) announced that SFS Holding Corp., (“SFS”) its controlling shareholder, intends to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 50,000,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock (the “Class A Common Stock”), pursuant to a registration statement filed by UWM Holdings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). No shares are being sold by UWM. SFS will receive all of the proceeds from this offering.

In addition, the Company announced that, concurrently with the pricing of the offering, it intends to utilize $100 million of its existing $300 million stock repurchase program to purchase, through its subsidiary UWM Holdings LLC, an incremental $100 million of SFS’s equity interests in the Company (which are convertible on a one for one basis into shares of Class A Common Stock) at a price per share equal to the price at which the underwriter will purchase the shares from SFS in the offering (the “Concurrent Buyback”). The terms and conditions of the Concurrent Buyback were reviewed and approved by the Company’s Audit Committee, acting as a special committee of the Company’s board of directors comprised of independent and disinterested directors. The Company intends to fund the Concurrent Buyback from existing cash on hand. The underwriters will not receive any compensation for the equity interests being repurchased by the Company.

UWM Holdings Corporation stock is now -54.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UWMC Stock saw the intraday high of $6.57 and lowest of $5.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.38, which means current price is +0.51% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, UWMC reached a trading volume of 12011116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UWMC shares is $8.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UWMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for UWM Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for UWM Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8.50, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on UWMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UWM Holdings Corporation is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for UWMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

How has UWMC stock performed recently?

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.48. With this latest performance, UWMC shares dropped by -17.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UWMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.87 for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.93, while it was recorded at 6.67 for the last single week of trading, and 7.87 for the last 200 days.

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for UWMC is now -3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.25. Additionally, UWMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23.

Earnings analysis for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWM Holdings Corporation go to -14.82%.

Insider trade positions for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]

There are presently around $178 million, or 29.00% of UWMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UWMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,163,286, which is approximately 5.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,167,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.94 million in UWMC stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $13.59 million in UWMC stock with ownership of nearly 3.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UWM Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE:UWMC] by around 6,495,175 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 6,945,351 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 13,539,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,980,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UWMC stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,077,679 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,398,014 shares during the same period.