Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI] stock Initiated by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $4

Titan Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: TMDI] loss -15.75% on the last trading session, reaching $0.87 price per share at the time. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Titan Medical Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Titan Medical Inc. represents 109.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $95.05 million with the latest information. TMDI stock price has been found in the range of $0.8486 to $1.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 502.41K shares, TMDI reached a trading volume of 3916876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Titan Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Titan Medical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Titan Medical Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25.

Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -46.60. With this latest performance, TMDI shares dropped by -42.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.65 for Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5413, while it was recorded at 1.1736 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7649 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.98. Titan Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.92.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 267.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.

There are presently around $4 million, or 3.44% of TMDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMDI stocks are: MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,500,000, which is approximately 50% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; ESSEX LLC, holding 1,484,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 million in TMDI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.16 million in TMDI stock with ownership of nearly -19.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Titan Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Titan Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:TMDI] by around 2,086,335 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 774,453 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 1,854,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,715,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMDI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,545,030 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 288,402 shares during the same period.