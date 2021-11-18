The AES Corporation [AES] Stock trading around $24.75 per share: What’s Next?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] closed the trading session at $24.75 on 11/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.39, while the highest price level was $24.90. The company report on November 3, 2021 that AES Reaffirms 7% to 9% Annualized Growth Target Through 2025; Now Expects to Sign 5 GW of Renewables Under Long-Term Contracts in 2021.

Strategic Accomplishments.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.32 percent and weekly performance of 2.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.15M shares, AES reached to a volume of 4106461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $30.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AES stock. On April 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AES shares from 22 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

AES stock trade performance evaluation

The AES Corporation [AES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.70. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 2.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.80 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.26, while it was recorded at 24.89 for the last single week of trading, and 25.54 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.18 and a Gross Margin at +27.89. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.45.

Return on Total Capital for AES is now 9.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AES Corporation [AES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 575.90. Additionally, AES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 711.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The AES Corporation [AES] managed to generate an average of $5,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The AES Corporation [AES] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The AES Corporation posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 8.35%.

The AES Corporation [AES]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,491 million, or 99.17% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,933,214, which is approximately -1.912% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 62,742,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.3 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly 0.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 62,517,944 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 55,253,115 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 508,136,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 625,908,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,851,804 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 5,545,515 shares during the same period.