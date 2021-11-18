Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] Stock trading around $18.19 per share: What’s Next?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ: SBLK] traded at a low on 11/16/21, posting a -4.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.19. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Reports Net Profit of $220.4 Million for the Third Quarter Of 2021 and Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 per Share.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the “Company” or “Star Bulk”) (Nasdaq: SBLK), a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2021. Unless otherwise indicated or unless the context requires otherwise, all references in this press release to “we,” “us,” “our,” or similar references, mean Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and, where applicable, its consolidated subsidiaries.

Financial Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3782027 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stands at 4.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.68%.

The market cap for SBLK stock reached $1.86 billion, with 101.80 million shares outstanding and 96.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, SBLK reached a trading volume of 3782027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBLK shares is $33.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.40, while DNB Markets analysts kept a Hold rating on SBLK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBLK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has SBLK stock performed recently?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.24. With this latest performance, SBLK shares dropped by -20.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 150.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.53 for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.90, while it was recorded at 18.83 for the last single week of trading, and 19.29 for the last 200 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.55 and a Gross Margin at +16.87. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.40.

Return on Total Capital for SBLK is now 2.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.74. Additionally, SBLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] managed to generate an average of $53,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBLK.

Insider trade positions for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]

There are presently around $1,012 million, or 65.00% of SBLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBLK stocks are: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 25,993,242, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,181,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.82 million in SBLK stocks shares; and SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (PUBL), currently with $35.29 million in SBLK stock with ownership of nearly -18.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ:SBLK] by around 5,131,467 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 11,811,608 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 38,669,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,612,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBLK stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,088,700 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,060,495 shares during the same period.