Roku Inc. [ROKU] stock Downgrade by MoffettNathanson analyst, price target now $220

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] plunged by -$31.35 during the normal trading session on 11/17/2021 and it closed the day at $245.11. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Roku Announces $15 Roku LE Streaming Player Exclusively at Walmart for Black Friday.

$19.99 Roku Premiere, $29.99 Roku Streaming Stick+, $29.99 Roku Streaming Stick 4K and $79.99 Roku Streambar Promotions at Major Retailers.

Plus, $0.99 Premium Subscription Offers on The Roku Channel as well as Deals for HBO Max and Redbox.

Roku Inc. stock has also loss -10.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ROKU stock has declined by -28.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.05% and lost -26.18% year-on date.

The market cap for ROKU stock reached $32.50 billion, with 133.69 million shares outstanding and 117.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 12893961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $403.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $350 to $305. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $550 to $525, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on ROKU stock. On November 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ROKU shares from 530 to 380.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 12.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 122.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

ROKU stock trade performance evaluation

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.74. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -28.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.31 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 312.09, while it was recorded at 268.71 for the last single week of trading, and 359.78 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.14 and a Gross Margin at +45.45. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.98.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -1.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.01. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$9,095 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roku Inc. posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,080.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 64.40%.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,129 million, or 71.20% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,334,079, which is approximately 10.882% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,169,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.05 billion in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 6.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 403 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 7,944,561 shares. Additionally, 389 investors decreased positions by around 8,408,700 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 67,309,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,662,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 782,643 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 1,752,718 shares during the same period.