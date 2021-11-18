PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] stock Initiated by Berenberg analyst, price target now $37

PubMatic Inc. [NASDAQ: PUBM] closed the trading session at $37.65 on 11/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.42, while the highest price level was $38.88. The company report on November 9, 2021 that PubMatic Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Delivered record revenue of $58.1 million, generated $13.5 million in GAAP net income and $24.3 million in adjusted EBITDA;Fourth consecutive quarter of best-in-class organic revenue growth over 50%, net margin over 10%and adjusted EBITDA margin over 30%;Raising full year 2021 financial outlook.

PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, reported financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 34.66 percent and weekly performance of 7.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 48.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, PUBM reached to a volume of 3368432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PUBM shares is $52.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PUBM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for PubMatic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for PubMatic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on PUBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PubMatic Inc. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for PUBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.79.

PUBM stock trade performance evaluation

PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.48. With this latest performance, PUBM shares gained by 28.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.80% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PUBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.09 for PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.68, while it was recorded at 38.29 for the last single week of trading, and 37.77 for the last 200 days.

PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.35 and a Gross Margin at +72.31. PubMatic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.89.

Return on Total Capital for PUBM is now 25.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.89. Additionally, PUBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.PubMatic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PubMatic Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PUBM.

PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $355 million, or 49.20% of PUBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PUBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,719,496, which is approximately 225.332% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 909,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.24 million in PUBM stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $31.78 million in PUBM stock with ownership of nearly 1.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PubMatic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in PubMatic Inc. [NASDAQ:PUBM] by around 4,158,373 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 3,676,611 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,600,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,435,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PUBM stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,481,838 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,914,496 shares during the same period.