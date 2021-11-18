PEDEVCO Corp. [PED] moved down -2.33: Why It’s Important

PEDEVCO Corp. [AMEX: PED] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.45 during the day while it closed the day at $1.26. The company report on November 15, 2021 that PEDEVCO Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operations Update.

Third Quarter Revenues Increased 68% to $4.1 Million.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED), an energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the U.S., announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided an operations update.

PEDEVCO Corp. stock has also loss -11.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PED stock has inclined by 34.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.35% and lost -16.56% year-on date.

The market cap for PED stock reached $106.08 million, with 79.46 million shares outstanding and 23.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, PED reached a trading volume of 3417790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PEDEVCO Corp. [PED]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for PEDEVCO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PEDEVCO Corp. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for PED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for PED in the course of the last twelve months was 353.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.30.

PED stock trade performance evaluation

PEDEVCO Corp. [PED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.27. With this latest performance, PED shares dropped by -24.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.73 for PEDEVCO Corp. [PED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5638, while it was recorded at 1.3220 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4368 for the last 200 days.

PEDEVCO Corp. [PED]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PEDEVCO Corp. [PED] shares currently have an operating margin of -179.81 and a Gross Margin at -96.17. PEDEVCO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -405.63.

Return on Total Capital for PED is now -15.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PEDEVCO Corp. [PED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.89. Additionally, PED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PEDEVCO Corp. [PED] managed to generate an average of -$2,179,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.PEDEVCO Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

PEDEVCO Corp. [PED]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.00% of PED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PED stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 597,079, which is approximately 0.8% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 430,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in PED stocks shares; and PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD, currently with $0.16 million in PED stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PEDEVCO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in PEDEVCO Corp. [AMEX:PED] by around 91,213 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 47,262 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,561,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,700,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PED stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,567 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 7,037 shares during the same period.