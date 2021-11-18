Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] is -18.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE: OHI] price surged by 2.01 percent to reach at $0.58. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Omega Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and Recent Developments.

Completed $172 Million in Real Estate Investments.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) (the “Company” or “Omega”) announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company reported net income for the quarter of $142.8 million or $0.58 per common share. The Company also reported Nareit Funds From Operations (“Nareit FFO”) for the quarter of $180.7 million or $0.73 per common share, Adjusted Funds From Operations (“Adjusted FFO” or “AFFO”) of $208.8 million or $0.85 per common share, and Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) of $198.8 million.

A sum of 4704786 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.56M shares. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares reached a high of $29.505 and dropped to a low of $28.2728 until finishing in the latest session at $29.45.

The one-year OHI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.41. The average equity rating for OHI stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OHI shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stock. On August 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for OHI shares from 37 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for OHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for OHI in the course of the last twelve months was 49.77.

OHI Stock Performance Analysis:

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.40. With this latest performance, OHI shares dropped by -6.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.44 for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.44, while it was recorded at 28.87 for the last single week of trading, and 35.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.07 and a Gross Margin at +37.23. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.15.

Return on Total Capital for OHI is now 2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.55. Additionally, OHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] managed to generate an average of $2,343,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

OHI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -205.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. go to 15.80%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,843 million, or 71.90% of OHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,775,917, which is approximately 1.17% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,200,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $859.96 million in OHI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $359.62 million in OHI stock with ownership of nearly 1.864% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE:OHI] by around 10,094,726 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 13,886,744 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 140,464,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,446,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OHI stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,196,208 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,061,079 shares during the same period.