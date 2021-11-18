NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] Is Currently -1.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: NXTP] loss -1.53% or -0.02 points to close at $1.29 with a heavy trading volume of 15851187 shares. The company report on November 17, 2021 that NextPlay Launches NextPlay X Soma Labs, an Innovation and Design Lab for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Social Games, and Metaverse Worlds.

via NewMediaWire — NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP), a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, has teamed with Soma Innovation Lab and NFT Pro to launch NextPlay X Soma Labs, a digital design and innovation lab focused on developing non-fungible tokens (NFTs), social games and Metaverse virtual worlds for major brands, creators and agencies.

The joint venture will leverage Soma’s extended reality solutions, NFT Pro’s non-fungible tokens technology platform and NextPlay’s proprietary in-game advertising, game development, crypto-banking, Connected TV, travel booking engine and other NextPlay digital technologies to build foundational pathways to the Metaverse. This includes travel destinations, game worlds, museums, shopping centers, stores, social clubs and more—all experienced in the Metaverse.

It opened the trading session at $1.30, the shares rose to $1.53 and dropped to $1.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NXTP points out that the company has recorded -46.25% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, NXTP reached to a volume of 15851187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXTP shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXTP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NextPlay Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextPlay Technologies Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXTP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for NXTP stock

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, NXTP shares dropped by -48.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXTP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.02 for NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7980, while it was recorded at 1.3260 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3857 for the last 200 days.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] shares currently have an operating margin of -15873.15 and a Gross Margin at -7480.31. NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34142.99.

Return on Total Capital for NXTP is now -46.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.12. Additionally, NXTP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] managed to generate an average of -$916,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextPlay Technologies Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXTP.

An analysis of insider ownership at NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.70% of NXTP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXTP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 657,683, which is approximately 2.356% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC., holding 222,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in NXTP stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.23 million in NXTP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextPlay Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:NXTP] by around 501,690 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 28,913 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,231,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,761,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXTP stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 302,281 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,241 shares during the same period.