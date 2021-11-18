Nerdy Inc. [NRDY] Stock trading around $6.58 per share: What’s Next?

Nerdy Inc. [NYSE: NRDY] closed the trading session at $6.58 on 11/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.15, while the highest price level was $7.00. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Nerdy Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

“As students returned to classrooms across the country, we experienced record bookings in the quarter, along with continued strong performance in our key operating metrics. This increased demand validates a long-held understanding we’ve had about our business: when learning and outcomes matter to students, our business accelerates,” said Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nerdy Inc. “With schools reopened, we’ve seen strong positive momentum across every area of our business – K12, college, and professional – as well as from the addition of Varsity Tutors for Schools, a trend that has continued into October and November.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.72 percent and weekly performance of -12.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, NRDY reached to a volume of 5966240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nerdy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Nerdy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on NRDY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nerdy Inc. is set at 0.63 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Nerdy Inc. [NRDY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.73. With this latest performance, NRDY shares dropped by -24.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.55% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRDY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.41 for Nerdy Inc. [NRDY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.19, while it was recorded at 7.36 for the last single week of trading, and 9.95 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for NRDY is now -0.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.28.

Nerdy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

There are presently around $422 million, or 59.60% of NRDY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRDY stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 13,223,250, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 9,393,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.81 million in NRDY stocks shares; and GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP, currently with $45.9 million in NRDY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nerdy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Nerdy Inc. [NYSE:NRDY] by around 41,953,155 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 18,452,371 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 3,687,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,092,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRDY stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,578,707 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 13,810,611 shares during the same period.