Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] is -12.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] plunged by -$0.95 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $15.90 during the day while it closed the day at $12.19. The company report on November 17, 2021 that SHOWTIME: Mullen to debut the FIVE EV Crossover, Nov. 17, 2021, at Los Angeles International Auto Show.

Mullen’s world debut of the FIVE is at 1:50 p.m. on the main stage in the south hall of LA Convention Center. Mullen FIVE is also a finalist for LA Auto Show ZEVATM Award for Top Sports Utility EV SUV. ZEVA finalists include Mullen FIVE, Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring and Rivian R1S.

via InvestorWire — Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, is pleased to announce that the Company will be debuting the FIVE EV Crossover SUV to the world for the first time at the Los Angeles International Auto Show (LAIAS) and that the FIVE is a finalist for the LAIAS ZEVAS Award for the “Top SUV Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV).”.

Mullen Automotive Inc. stock has also gained 20.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MULN stock has inclined by 23.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.73% and lost -12.62% year-on date.

The market cap for MULN stock reached $76.19 million, with 5.97 million shares outstanding and 5.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 753.51K shares, MULN reached a trading volume of 5538393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for MULN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

MULN stock trade performance evaluation

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.93. With this latest performance, MULN shares gained by 59.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.76 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.16, while it was recorded at 12.55 for the last single week of trading, and 10.80 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.84 and a Gross Margin at +10.36. Mullen Automotive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.04.

Return on Total Capital for MULN is now -33.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -169.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 390.86. Additionally, MULN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 337.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] managed to generate an average of -$95,830 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.64.Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mullen Automotive Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 91.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MULN.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 9.90% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 206,811, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 193,613 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 million in MULN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.85 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly -0.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 350,171 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 2,445 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 464,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 817,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 335,418 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,180 shares during the same period.