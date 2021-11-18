Market cap of The Glimpse Group Inc. [VRAR] reaches 172.33M – now what?

The Glimpse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: VRAR] price surged by 1.12 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on November 17, 2021 that The Glimpse Group Announces Augmented Reality Software and Services Agreement with Leading Global Social Media Company.

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (“Glimpse”) (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), a diversified Virtual Reality (“VR”) and Augmented Reality (“AR”) platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software and services solutions, announced that it has entered into a Master Services Agreement and Statement of Work with a leading global social media and metaverse company for a $1.0 million augmented reality software and services contract, which is expected to be delivered over the coming months.

A sum of 7233476 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 751.13K shares. The Glimpse Group Inc. shares reached a high of $21.00 and dropped to a low of $15.65 until finishing in the latest session at $17.13.

Guru’s Opinion on The Glimpse Group Inc. [VRAR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Glimpse Group Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 157.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

VRAR Stock Performance Analysis:

The Glimpse Group Inc. [VRAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.54.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.98 for The Glimpse Group Inc. [VRAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.08, while it was recorded at 15.37 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into The Glimpse Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Glimpse Group Inc. [VRAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -137.68 and a Gross Margin at +57.29. The Glimpse Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -178.04.

Return on Total Capital for VRAR is now -408.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -527.71. Additionally, VRAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 232.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Glimpse Group Inc. [VRAR] managed to generate an average of -$93,718 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.The Glimpse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The Glimpse Group Inc. [VRAR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.10% of VRAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRAR stocks are: VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 15,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; WEALTHSHIELD PARTNERS, LLC, holding 15,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in VRAR stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.19 million in VRAR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in The Glimpse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:VRAR] by around 62,237 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRAR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,237 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.