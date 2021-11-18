Market cap of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] reaches 1.01B – now what?

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNOX] loss -7.96% or -1.73 points to close at $20.01 with a heavy trading volume of 5379972 shares. The company report on November 17, 2021 that NNOX LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Nano-X Imaging Ltd.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – November 17, 2021) – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (“Nano-X”) (NASDAQ: NNOX) between June 17, 2021 and August 18, 2021.

If you suffered a loss, contact us at the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nano-x-imaging-ltd-loss-submission-form-2?prid=21323&wire=5.

The daily chart for NNOX points out that the company has recorded -17.79% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 680.69K shares, NNOX reached to a volume of 5379972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNOX shares is $42.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on NNOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is set at 1.60 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02.

Trading performance analysis for NNOX stock

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.24. With this latest performance, NNOX shares dropped by -13.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.82 for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.36, while it was recorded at 22.50 for the last single week of trading, and 31.71 for the last 200 days.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for NNOX is now -39.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.62. Additionally, NNOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] managed to generate an average of -$876,300 per employee.Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.90 and a Current Ratio set at 28.90.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 43.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NNOX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]

There are presently around $82 million, or 13.70% of NNOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNOX stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 674,676, which is approximately -0.391% of the company’s market cap and around 22.93% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 591,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.84 million in NNOX stocks shares; and THINK INVESTMENTS LP, currently with $6.89 million in NNOX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNOX] by around 297,600 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 659,019 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 3,148,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,105,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNOX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,875 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 475,774 shares during the same period.