Market cap of MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] reaches 489.06M – now what?

MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] traded at a low on 11/17/21, posting a -4.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.00. The company report on November 17, 2021 that MoneyGram Expands Mobile Wallet Network in Asia through Integration with bKash in Bangladesh.

Through this latest integration as part of MoneyGram’s ongoing partnership with Thunes, over 55 million bKash wallet users will now be able to receive funds instantly from around the world.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), the global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, announced the expansion of its mobile wallet network through the integration with bKash, Bangladesh’s leading mobile financial service (MFS) provider. This is the latest integration as part of MoneyGram’s ongoing partnership with Thunes, a B2B company that powers payments for the world’s fastest-growing businesses. With this launch, over 55 million bKash wallet users in Bangladesh will now be able to receive funds instantly from around the world.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3787960 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MoneyGram International Inc. stands at 6.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.49%.

The market cap for MGI stock reached $489.06 million, with 96.00 million shares outstanding and 85.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, MGI reached a trading volume of 3787960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGI shares is $9.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for MoneyGram International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for MoneyGram International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on MGI stock. On March 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MGI shares from 3.50 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyGram International Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGI in the course of the last twelve months was 168.64.

How has MGI stock performed recently?

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, MGI shares dropped by -14.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.56 for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.32, while it was recorded at 6.13 for the last single week of trading, and 8.34 for the last 200 days.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.42 and a Gross Margin at +41.06. MoneyGram International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Total Capital for MGI is now 11.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.35. Additionally, MGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] managed to generate an average of -$3,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 120.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Earnings analysis for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MoneyGram International Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 128.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MoneyGram International Inc. go to 19.50%.

Insider trade positions for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]

There are presently around $381 million, or 68.70% of MGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,698,018, which is approximately 10.649% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC, holding 4,539,296 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.24 million in MGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.4 million in MGI stock with ownership of nearly 19.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyGram International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI] by around 15,697,047 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 11,910,806 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 35,895,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,503,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGI stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,226,160 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,542,669 shares during the same period.