Market cap of Acceleron Pharma Inc. [XLRN] reaches 10.99B – now what?

Acceleron Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: XLRN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.28% on 11/17/2021, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.86%. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Avoro Capital Releases Presentation Detailing Why Acceleron Shareholders Should Not Tender Into Merck’s Inadequate Offer.

Believes Now Is the Wrong Time to Cash out of Acceleron, Given Company’s Strong Momentum and Near-Term Inflection Point Coming from Phase 3 Data.

Sees Continuing as Standalone Entity as Clearly Superior Path for Acceleron.

Over the last 12 months, XLRN stock rose by 57.82%. The one-year Acceleron Pharma Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.32. The average equity rating for XLRN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.99 billion, with 60.94 million shares outstanding and 53.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 950.39K shares, XLRN stock reached a trading volume of 6005690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Acceleron Pharma Inc. [XLRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XLRN shares is $179.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XLRN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Acceleron Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $151, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on XLRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acceleron Pharma Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for XLRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 97.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.65.

XLRN Stock Performance Analysis:

Acceleron Pharma Inc. [XLRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.86. With this latest performance, XLRN shares gained by 3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XLRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.94 for Acceleron Pharma Inc. [XLRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.67, while it was recorded at 174.71 for the last single week of trading, and 137.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Acceleron Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acceleron Pharma Inc. [XLRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -180.83. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -179.45.

Return on Total Capital for XLRN is now -24.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acceleron Pharma Inc. [XLRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.82. Additionally, XLRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acceleron Pharma Inc. [XLRN] managed to generate an average of -$532,147 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

XLRN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Acceleron Pharma Inc. posted -0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -61.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XLRN.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. [XLRN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,812 million, or 92.70% of XLRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XLRN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 5,365,133, which is approximately 1.233% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,925,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $884.96 million in XLRN stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $718.72 million in XLRN stock with ownership of nearly 33.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acceleron Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:XLRN] by around 8,766,645 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 8,406,471 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 37,435,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,608,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XLRN stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,623,473 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,518,768 shares during the same period.