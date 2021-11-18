Market Analysts see The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: HNST] closed the trading session at $8.86 on 11/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.84, while the highest price level was $9.75. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Final Hours for Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $50K to Participate in The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) Class Action: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Honest Company, Inc. (“Honest” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:HNST) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Honest common stock pursuant and

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -61.48 percent and weekly performance of -0.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, HNST reached to a volume of 4202487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HNST shares is $13.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HNST stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $17.50 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on HNST stock. On June 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HNST shares from 17 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for HNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

HNST stock trade performance evaluation

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, HNST shares dropped by -5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.67% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.22 for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.81, while it was recorded at 9.65 for the last single week of trading.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.51 and a Gross Margin at +35.04. The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.81.

Return on Total Capital for HNST is now -7.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.53. Additionally, HNST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST] managed to generate an average of -$75,738 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $529 million, or 84.70% of HNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HNST stocks are: CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. with ownership of 12,169,803, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,506,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.37 million in HNST stocks shares; and GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, currently with $46.04 million in HNST stock with ownership of nearly -4.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ:HNST] by around 7,904,445 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 10,218,410 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 41,611,025 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,733,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HNST stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,008,938 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,428,783 shares during the same period.