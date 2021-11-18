Market Analysts see Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] falling to $105. Time to buy?

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] gained 1.30% on the last trading session, reaching $116.52 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.285 per common share, payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record as of December 7, 2021.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2020 revenues of $12.5 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® (“Ross”), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,629 locations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 295 dd’s DISCOUNTS® stores in 21 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

Ross Stores Inc. represents 352.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $41.40 billion with the latest information. ROST stock price has been found in the range of $115.905 to $123.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, ROST reached a trading volume of 3969720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $138.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on ROST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 14.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.81. With this latest performance, ROST shares gained by 7.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.46 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.77, while it was recorded at 115.59 for the last single week of trading, and 120.11 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.43 and a Gross Margin at +21.49. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.68.

Return on Total Capital for ROST is now 5.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 174.22. Additionally, ROST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] managed to generate an average of $911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 115.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ross Stores Inc. posted 1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 67.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST.

There are presently around $36,062 million, or 89.30% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 48,920,540, which is approximately -6.817% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,709,659 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.23 billion in ROST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.21 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly 1.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ross Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 14,939,715 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 13,574,847 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 280,975,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 309,489,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,265,388 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,329,369 shares during the same period.