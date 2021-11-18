Market Analysts see Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT] falling to $4. Time to buy?

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ODT] plunged by -$0.97 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.20 during the day while it closed the day at $2.33. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Odonate Therapeutics Announces Planned Return of Capital to Stockholders through Share Repurchase Plan.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) announced that it will commence a share repurchase plan for up to 20 million shares in order to return capital to stockholders. This action is in connection with the Company’s previously announced decision to discontinue the development of tesetaxel. Repurchases may be made from time to time at the Company’s discretion. The plan has no time limit and can be discontinued at any time. There can be no assurance as to the timing or number of shares of any repurchases.

As of September 30, 2021, as reported in its recently filed Form 10-Q, the Company had total stockholders’ equity of $71.4 million, or $1.85 per share, based on 38.5 million shares outstanding.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -27.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ODT stock has declined by -22.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.45% and lost -87.86% year-on date.

The market cap for ODT stock reached $89.66 million, with 37.92 million shares outstanding and 37.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 212.53K shares, ODT reached a trading volume of 9478801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ODT shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ODT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

ODT stock trade performance evaluation

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.64. With this latest performance, ODT shares dropped by -23.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ODT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.98 for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.08, while it was recorded at 3.08 for the last single week of trading, and 3.63 for the last 200 days.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ODT is now -83.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.91. Additionally, ODT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT] managed to generate an average of -$825,817 per employee.Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ODT.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $108 million, or 91.90% of ODT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ODT stocks are: TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 15,514,566, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.33% of the total institutional ownership; BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 5,607,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.5 million in ODT stocks shares; and ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $12.3 million in ODT stock with ownership of nearly 348.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ODT] by around 3,589,366 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 3,570,197 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 25,466,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,626,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ODT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 269,440 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 939,338 shares during the same period.