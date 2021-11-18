Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] Stock trading around $7.40 per share: What’s Next?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.09% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.93%. The company report on November 16, 2021 that INOVIO Collaborates with GuardRX and Geneva University Hospitals for Heterologous Booster Clinical Trial of its Ebola DNA Vaccine Candidate, INO-4201.

Clinical trial evaluates INO-4201 as potential booster vaccine following initial vaccination with Ervebo, an FDA-approved Ebola vaccine.

INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and HPV-associated diseases, announced that several volunteers have been dosed with its DNA-based, intradermal Ebola vaccine candidate, INO-4201, as part of a randomized, placebo-controlled, Phase 1b clinical trial (NCT04906629). The trial will assess whether INO-4201 can be used as a booster in healthy volunteers previously vaccinated with rVSV-ZEBOV (Ervebo®1), an FDA- and EMA-approved viral-based vector Ebola vaccine. It follows INOVIO’s pre-clinical and Phase 1 trials which suggested to investigators that INO-4201 was well-tolerated and resulted in 100% seroconversion after two doses.

Over the last 12 months, INO stock dropped by -36.75%. The one-year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.08. The average equity rating for INO stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.53 billion, with 210.31 million shares outstanding and 206.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, INO stock reached a trading volume of 4515381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on INO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 235.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

INO Stock Performance Analysis:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, INO shares gained by 3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.39 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.23, while it was recorded at 7.33 for the last single week of trading, and 8.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1760.60. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2245.39.

Return on Total Capital for INO is now -43.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.47. Additionally, INO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] managed to generate an average of -$635,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

INO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 45.80%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $575 million, or 36.20% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,369,653, which is approximately 1.089% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,956,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.08 million in INO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $81.01 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 22.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 7,768,102 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 4,342,859 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 65,524,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,635,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 694,003 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 865,844 shares during the same period.