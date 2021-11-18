Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] stock Upgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $9

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: INVZ] jumped around 0.79 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.71 at the close of the session, up 13.34%. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Innoviz Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Results.

Distinguished Guest from BMW to Join Management on Conference Call Scheduled at 9:00 AM ET.

Innoviz Technologies (Nasdaq: INVZ), a technology leader of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, reported operational and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Innoviz management reaffirmed its long-term guidance, future potential order book, and provided operational updates on its commercial traction, technology leadership, and corporate development.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock is now -53.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INVZ Stock saw the intraday high of $6.78 and lowest of $5.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.75, which means current price is +52.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, INVZ reached a trading volume of 7683027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVZ shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on INVZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 547.54.

How has INVZ stock performed recently?

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.40. With this latest performance, INVZ shares gained by 37.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.22 for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.47, while it was recorded at 5.89 for the last single week of trading, and 8.98 for the last 200 days.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for INVZ is now -0.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] managed to generate an average of -$3,656 per employee.Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 17.20.

Insider trade positions for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]

There are presently around $134 million, or 16.40% of INVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVZ stocks are: ANTARA CAPITAL LP with ownership of 7,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 31.60% of the total institutional ownership; MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD, holding 1,906,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.29 million in INVZ stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $10.66 million in INVZ stock with ownership of nearly -10% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:INVZ] by around 5,274,238 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 4,727,387 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 12,665,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,666,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVZ stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,037,947 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,780,134 shares during the same period.