H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Kopin Corporation [KOPN] – find out why.

Kopin Corporation [NASDAQ: KOPN] jumped around 0.17 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.36 at the close of the session, up 2.75%. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Kopin to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Event.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, announced that Mr. Richard Sneider, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following upcoming investor event:.

Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo 2021Presentation: Thursday, November 18, at 8:30am ET (5:30am PT).

Kopin Corporation stock is now 161.73% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KOPN Stock saw the intraday high of $6.65 and lowest of $6.0101 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.62, which means current price is +172.96% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, KOPN reached a trading volume of 4359074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kopin Corporation [KOPN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOPN shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOPN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Kopin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Kopin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.20, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on KOPN stock. On August 03, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for KOPN shares from 3 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kopin Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

How has KOPN stock performed recently?

Kopin Corporation [KOPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.65. With this latest performance, KOPN shares gained by 31.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 367.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.47 for Kopin Corporation [KOPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.46, while it was recorded at 6.25 for the last single week of trading, and 7.35 for the last 200 days.

Kopin Corporation [KOPN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kopin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Kopin Corporation [KOPN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kopin Corporation posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kopin Corporation go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Kopin Corporation [KOPN]

There are presently around $178 million, or 26.90% of KOPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOPN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 6,738,843, which is approximately 29.77% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,823,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.68 million in KOPN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.13 million in KOPN stock with ownership of nearly -5.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

47 institutional holders increased their position in Kopin Corporation [NASDAQ:KOPN] by around 5,003,192 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 1,780,870 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 21,274,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,058,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOPN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,680,212 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 785,773 shares during the same period.