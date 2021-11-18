For CubeSmart [CUBE], Analyst sees a rise to $52. What next?

CubeSmart [NYSE: CUBE] gained 0.75% on the last trading session, reaching $53.72 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2021 that CubeSmart Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) (the “Company” or “CubeSmart”), the third-largest owner and operator of self-storage properties in the United States, announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 13,500,000 of its common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Shares”), at a per share public offering price of $51.00, for total gross proceeds of approximately $688.5 million. In connection with the offering, CubeSmart has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,025,000 Common Shares. The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions. CubeSmart expects to use all of the net proceeds of the offering to fund a portion of the approximately $1.648 billion cash purchase price, plus the payoff of approximately $40.9 million of existing indebtedness of LAACO, Ltd. (“LAACO”), for its pending acquisition of LAACO, including its portfolio of 59 open and operating self-storage properties that contain an aggregate of approximately 4.4 million rentable square feet, which includes two self-storage properties owned and operated by two joint ventures owned fifty percent by LAACO (the “Storage West Portfolio Acquisition”), and to pay transaction expenses related thereto. If the Storage West Portfolio Acquisition is not consummated, CubeSmart expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include funding acquisitions and other investment opportunities and the repayment or repurchase of existing indebtedness.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wells Fargo Securities and BofA Securities are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Jefferies and Truist Securities are acting as book-running managers for the offering. Stifel, BTIG, LLC, Regions Securities LLC, Berenberg, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Raymond James are acting as co-managers for the offering.

CubeSmart represents 202.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.88 billion with the latest information. CUBE stock price has been found in the range of $51.98 to $53.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 932.96K shares, CUBE reached a trading volume of 9276666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CubeSmart [CUBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUBE shares is $57.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUBE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for CubeSmart shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for CubeSmart stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $47, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on CUBE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CubeSmart is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CUBE in the course of the last twelve months was 89.40.

Trading performance analysis for CUBE stock

CubeSmart [CUBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, CUBE shares gained by 3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.27 for CubeSmart [CUBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.24, while it was recorded at 54.22 for the last single week of trading, and 45.89 for the last 200 days.

CubeSmart [CUBE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CubeSmart [CUBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.92 and a Gross Margin at +44.02. CubeSmart’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.39.

Return on Total Capital for CUBE is now 6.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CubeSmart [CUBE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.57. Additionally, CUBE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CubeSmart [CUBE] managed to generate an average of $53,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

CubeSmart [CUBE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CubeSmart posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CubeSmart go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CubeSmart [CUBE]

There are presently around $10,046 million, or 96.90% of CUBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,822,981, which is approximately 1.61% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,522,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in CUBE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $812.06 million in CUBE stock with ownership of nearly -2.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CubeSmart stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in CubeSmart [NYSE:CUBE] by around 9,338,257 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 16,743,767 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 162,329,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,411,948 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUBE stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,061,738 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 273,242 shares during the same period.