Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] Stock trading around $51.25 per share: What’s Next?

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [NYSE: FNF] loss -0.29% on the last trading session, reaching $51.25 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Fidelity National Financial Announces Appointment Of Lisa Foxworthy-Parker As SVP Of Investor & External Relations.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc.® (NYSE: FNF) (“FNF” or the ‘Company’), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products through the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, announced the appointment of Lisa Foxworthy-Parker as SVP of Investor & External Relations. In her new role, Foxworthy-Parker will work closely with the FNF executive team on articulating performance and key strategies of FNF’s title and life and annuity businesses to constituents, such as sell-side analysts, equity and debt investors, rating agencies, and regulators.

“Educating constituents and investors on the unique strengths, current direction, and financial performance of FNF, as well as the immense opportunities in front of our companies is key to our short and long-term value proposition to the investor community,” said Mike Nolan, President Fidelity National Financial. “Lisa is a seasoned executive in the insurance industry and was most recently SVP of Financial Planning & Analysis at F&G. Her experience with F&G and now FNF, gives her the ability to help guide these important investor and external relationships.”.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. represents 283.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.53 billion with the latest information. FNF stock price has been found in the range of $50.63 to $51.415.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, FNF reached a trading volume of 3705563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNF shares is $62.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Fidelity National Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on FNF stock. On October 09, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for FNF shares from 49 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Financial Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.46.

Trading performance analysis for FNF stock

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, FNF shares gained by 3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.19 for Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.85, while it was recorded at 51.13 for the last single week of trading, and 45.12 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fidelity National Financial Inc. posted 1.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Financial Inc. go to 3.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]

There are presently around $11,936 million, or 82.70% of FNF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,031,484, which is approximately 19.309% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,212,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in FNF stocks shares; and BRAVE WARRIOR ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $450.61 million in FNF stock with ownership of nearly 39.858% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fidelity National Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Financial Inc. [NYSE:FNF] by around 26,926,474 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 21,096,726 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 184,870,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,893,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNF stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,577,233 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,007,010 shares during the same period.