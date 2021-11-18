Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] is 55.02% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE: BROS] plunged by -$3.68 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $59.80 during the day while it closed the day at $56.86. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Dutch Bros Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Surpassed 500 shops, Company-owned shops revenue expands 62.9%.

Reiterates long-term potential of at least 4,000 shops nationwide.

The market cap for BROS stock reached $1.87 billion, with 32.89 million shares outstanding and 26.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, BROS reached a trading volume of 3546434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]:

William Blair have made an estimate for Dutch Bros Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Dutch Bros Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on BROS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dutch Bros Inc. is set at 5.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for BROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19.

BROS stock trade performance evaluation

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.73.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.53 for Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS], while it was recorded at 61.60 for the last single week of trading.

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +34.91. Dutch Bros Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.75.

Return on Total Capital for BROS is now 7.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.18. Additionally, BROS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] managed to generate an average of $931 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.53.Dutch Bros Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $929 million, or 28.90% of BROS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BROS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 2,603,394, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,521,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.51 million in BROS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $82.83 million in BROS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dutch Bros Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE:BROS] by around 16,344,100 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,344,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BROS stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,344,100 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.