Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ] Is Currently 17.77 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ: DOGZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.77% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.46%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Dogness Completes Over $1 Million in Pet-Tech Shipments to a Major U.S. Retailer to Meet Increased Holiday Demand.

Dogness (International) Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, announced it has completed over $1 million in pet-tech shipments to a major U.S. retailer to meet holiday demand. The customer is one of the most prominent retailers in the U.S. and it will be selling the Dogness Smart CAM Treater, while featuring the Company in its in-store and online holiday gift guide.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, “This is another significant milestone as we continue to work closely with our customers and the supply chain to secure inventory to meet holiday demand levels. Demand remains strong across our target geographic markets, as we benefit from multiple catalysts. Smart technologies, in particular, are being increasingly adopted by major retailers to meet customers’ needs. This latest order, which was increased by 15% from the original order size, reflects the strong growth we are seeing and our advantaged position in the market. In addition to having sought after products with high reliability and enhanced performance features, our team continues to do a great job navigating the global supply chain to secure the high product volumes major customers need.”.

Over the last 12 months, DOGZ stock rose by 97.47%.

The market cap for the stock reached $121.95 million, with 29.09 million shares outstanding and 19.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 810.30K shares, DOGZ stock reached a trading volume of 4213877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dogness (International) Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOGZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOGZ in the course of the last twelve months was 40.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

DOGZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.46. With this latest performance, DOGZ shares gained by 10.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 139.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOGZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.98 for Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.35, while it was recorded at 3.89 for the last single week of trading, and 2.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dogness [International] Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.64 and a Gross Margin at +37.64. Dogness (International) Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.22.

Return on Total Capital for DOGZ is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.53. Additionally, DOGZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] managed to generate an average of $4,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Dogness (International) Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ] Insider Position Details

4 institutional holders increased their position in Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ:DOGZ] by around 52,336 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 34,355 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 64,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOGZ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,051 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.