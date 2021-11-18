dMY Technology Group Inc. IV [DMYQ] moved up 4.88: Why It’s Important

dMY Technology Group Inc. IV [NYSE: DMYQ] gained 4.88% or 0.53 points to close at $11.40 with a heavy trading volume of 5866281 shares. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Planet and New Light Technologies Deliver Satellite Imagery to Power Rapid Disaster Response at FEMA.

Planet, a leading provider of near-daily high-resolution data and insights about Earth, announced a collaboration with its partner New Light Technologies Inc. (NLT) to provide the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) imagery to support enhanced situational awareness for effective disaster response.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117005416/en/.

It opened the trading session at $11.02, the shares rose to $11.49 and dropped to $10.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DMYQ points out that the company has recorded 16.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -19.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 535.81K shares, DMYQ reached to a volume of 5866281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about dMY Technology Group Inc. IV [DMYQ]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on DMYQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for DMYQ stock

dMY Technology Group Inc. IV [DMYQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.44. With this latest performance, DMYQ shares gained by 14.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.56% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMYQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.80 for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV [DMYQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.08, while it was recorded at 10.73 for the last single week of trading.

dMY Technology Group Inc. IV [DMYQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

dMY Technology Group Inc. IV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at dMY Technology Group Inc. IV [DMYQ]

56 institutional holders increased their position in dMY Technology Group Inc. IV [NYSE:DMYQ] by around 13,809,153 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 5,572,857 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 8,984,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,366,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMYQ stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,234,067 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 3,752,789 shares during the same period.