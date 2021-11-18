Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] Is Currently 12.70 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Digital Ally Inc. [NASDAQ: DGLY] jumped around 0.16 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.42 at the close of the session, up 12.70%. The company report on November 17, 2021 that DIGITAL ALLY, INC ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2021 OPERATING RESULTS.

Third Quarter 2021 Revenues Improve 29% Compared to 2020.

Digital Ally, Inc. (Nasdaq: DGLY), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, announced its third quarter 2021 operating results. An investor conference call is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 to discuss its operating results, the recent acquisition of TicketSmarter, and the formation of Digital Ally Healthcare (see details below).

Digital Ally Inc. stock is now -39.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DGLY Stock saw the intraday high of $1.43 and lowest of $1.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.98, which means current price is +36.54% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, DGLY reached a trading volume of 6547263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]?

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Digital Ally Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $9 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2017, representing the official price target for Digital Ally Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on DGLY stock. On November 13, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for DGLY shares from 16 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Ally Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DGLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

How has DGLY stock performed recently?

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.34. With this latest performance, DGLY shares gained by 25.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.51 for Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2262, while it was recorded at 1.2680 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6379 for the last 200 days.

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.88 and a Gross Margin at +38.64. Digital Ally Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.97.

Return on Total Capital for DGLY is now -87.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.94. Additionally, DGLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] managed to generate an average of -$30,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Digital Ally Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Ally Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 120.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DGLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Ally Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]

There are presently around $7 million, or 8.70% of DGLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DGLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,876,623, which is approximately 0.867% of the company’s market cap and around 5.58% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,531,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 million in DGLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.18 million in DGLY stock with ownership of nearly 28.116% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Ally Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Ally Inc. [NASDAQ:DGLY] by around 1,717,720 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 517,871 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,345,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,581,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DGLY stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,024 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 248,091 shares during the same period.