D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] Stock trading around $101.54 per share: What’s Next?

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.45% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.86%. The company report on November 9, 2021 that D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings and Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.225 Per Share.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI):.

Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Highlights – comparisons to the prior year quarter.

Over the last 12 months, DHI stock rose by 38.21%. The one-year D.R. Horton Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.34. The average equity rating for DHI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.84 billion, with 359.70 million shares outstanding and 323.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, DHI stock reached a trading volume of 3319490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $117.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $94 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on DHI stock. On July 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DHI shares from 104 to 101.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 27.37.

DHI Stock Performance Analysis:

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.86. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 15.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.32 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.01, while it was recorded at 98.42 for the last single week of trading, and 90.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into D.R. Horton Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.55 and a Gross Margin at +24.31. D.R. Horton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Total Capital for DHI is now 19.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.49. Additionally, DHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] managed to generate an average of $244,308 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 83.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.

DHI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, D.R. Horton Inc. posted 2.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to 10.60%.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,022 million, or 83.60% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,575,587, which is approximately -0.065% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,085,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.46 billion in DHI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.52 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly -2.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in D.R. Horton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 420 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 16,824,123 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 18,451,951 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 260,388,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,664,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,350,241 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,716,972 shares during the same period.