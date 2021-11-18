CVS Health Corporation [CVS] gain 36.00% so far this year. What now?

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.64% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.14%. The company report on November 9, 2021 that CVS Health to Host 2021 Investor Day on December 9.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) announced it will hold its 2021 Investor Day on Thursday, December 9, in New York City. Members of the executive leadership team will provide an in-depth review of the company’s strategy and long-term financial goals. The company also plans to provide financial guidance for 2022.

The conference will begin at 8 AM ET. An audio and video webcast of the event will be broadcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations portion of the CVS Health website at http://investors.cvshealth.com. Presentations and other accompanying material will be available on the website shortly before the event begins and archived for one year along with a replay of the event.

Over the last 12 months, CVS stock rose by 26.43%. The one-year CVS Health Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.6. The average equity rating for CVS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $122.87 billion, with 1.32 billion shares outstanding and 1.32 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, CVS stock reached a trading volume of 3986757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $103.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2021, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CVS Stock Performance Analysis:

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 9.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.40 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.26, while it was recorded at 93.51 for the last single week of trading, and 81.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CVS Health Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.18 and a Gross Margin at +18.24. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.68.

Return on Total Capital for CVS is now 9.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.56. Additionally, CVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] managed to generate an average of $23,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CVS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CVS Health Corporation posted 1.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 5.54%.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $94,966 million, or 79.10% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,357,306, which is approximately 0.801% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,594,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.79 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.13 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly 1.311% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,064 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 40,676,676 shares. Additionally, 820 investors decreased positions by around 38,967,098 shares, while 275 investors held positions by with 942,710,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,022,354,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,039,219 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 4,886,100 shares during the same period.