Credit Suisse slashes price target on salesforce.com inc. [CRM] – find out why.

salesforce.com inc. [NYSE: CRM] gained 0.30% or 0.93 points to close at $308.02 with a heavy trading volume of 3844231 shares. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Salesforce Announces Timing of its Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results Conference Call.

Results to be released on November 30, 2021, after market close.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, announced that its third quarter fiscal year 2022 results will be released on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

It opened the trading session at $307.78, the shares rose to $309.90 and dropped to $307.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRM points out that the company has recorded 37.64% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -52.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.43M shares, CRM reached to a volume of 3844231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about salesforce.com inc. [CRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $317.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for salesforce.com inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for salesforce.com inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $280 to $365, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on CRM stock. On September 24, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CRM shares from 300 to 328.

The Average True Range (ATR) for salesforce.com inc. is set at 5.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 54.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for CRM stock

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, CRM shares gained by 5.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.55 for salesforce.com inc. [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 284.15, while it was recorded at 306.05 for the last single week of trading, and 247.15 for the last 200 days.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and salesforce.com inc. [CRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.14 and a Gross Margin at +67.27. salesforce.com inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.16.

Return on Total Capital for CRM is now 1.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.45. Additionally, CRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] managed to generate an average of $71,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.salesforce.com inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, salesforce.com inc. posted 1.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 132.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for salesforce.com inc. go to 10.37%.

An analysis of insider ownership at salesforce.com inc. [CRM]

There are presently around $239,110 million, or 77.30% of CRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,630,768, which is approximately -1.315% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 69,506,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.41 billion in CRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.95 billion in CRM stock with ownership of nearly 2.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in salesforce.com inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,325 institutional holders increased their position in salesforce.com inc. [NYSE:CRM] by around 54,483,795 shares. Additionally, 767 investors decreased positions by around 42,229,494 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 679,568,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 776,281,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRM stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,581,004 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 11,048,262 shares during the same period.