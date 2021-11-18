Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] is 15.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Boxlight Corporation [NASDAQ: BOXL] loss -5.88% or -0.11 points to close at $1.76 with a heavy trading volume of 4185892 shares. The company report on November 11, 2021 that A School Modernizes With Clevertouch® Technologies Solutions.

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, announced the successful implementation of Clevertouch interactive displays in Quarrydale Academy (Nottingham, UK).

Quarrydale Academy is a secondary school that has undergone a significant upgrade of its audiovisual infrastructure to support teachers and students. Prior to the upgrade, the school had a mixture of technology but wanted to standardize with one solution for greater control. With the help of Roche AV, a Clevertouch Technologies partner, Quarrydale installed 57 Clevertouch interactive displays including the remote cloud-based management system to allow administrators to control Clevertouch technology from a central office.

It opened the trading session at $1.8394, the shares rose to $1.88 and dropped to $1.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BOXL points out that the company has recorded -22.47% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, BOXL reached to a volume of 4185892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOXL shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOXL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Securities have made an estimate for Boxlight Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Boxlight Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while National Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BOXL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boxlight Corporation is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38.

Trading performance analysis for BOXL stock

Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.27. With this latest performance, BOXL shares dropped by -18.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.02 for Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2174, while it was recorded at 1.8920 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3889 for the last 200 days.

Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.46 and a Gross Margin at +13.34. Boxlight Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.43.

Return on Total Capital for BOXL is now -22.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.61. Additionally, BOXL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] managed to generate an average of -$85,460 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Boxlight Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boxlight Corporation posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -900.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOXL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]

There are presently around $19 million, or 13.90% of BOXL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOXL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,055,875, which is approximately 2.775% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 1,893,856 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.33 million in BOXL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.75 million in BOXL stock with ownership of nearly -1.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boxlight Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Boxlight Corporation [NASDAQ:BOXL] by around 2,744,022 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 263,980 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,687,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,695,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOXL stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,991,611 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 61,849 shares during the same period.