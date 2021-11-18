Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] is -28.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] slipped around -1.17 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $16.67 at the close of the session, down -6.56%. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Ballard Power announces acquisition of Arcola Energy to help customers integrate fuel cell engines into heavy-duty mobility.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP)(TSX: BDLP), a world leader in the design and manufacturing of PEM fuel cell engines for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, announced the acquisition of Arcola Energy, a UK-based systems engineering company specializing in hydrogen fuel cell powertrain and vehicle systems integration. Ballard acquired 100% of Arcola for total upfront and earn-out cash and share consideration of up to US$40 million, based on the achievement of certain performance milestones.

With more than 10 years of experience integrating Ballard fuel cell engines into powertrains and heavy-duty vehicles, including buses, refuse trucks and trains, Arcola currently has approximately 90 employees based in the UK. Arcola is one of the fastest-growing hydrogen companies in the UK, working with some of the most progressive local authorities, fleet operators and OEMs to meet their zero-emission targets.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock is now -28.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLDP Stock saw the intraday high of $17.67 and lowest of $16.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.28, which means current price is +30.44% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, BLDP reached a trading volume of 3875090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $22.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on BLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.16.

How has BLDP stock performed recently?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, BLDP shares gained by 0.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.63 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.95, while it was recorded at 17.70 for the last single week of trading, and 19.22 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.98. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.62.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -7.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.98. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$84,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.10 and a Current Ratio set at 20.90.

Earnings analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Insider trade positions for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

There are presently around $1,409 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,763,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.42 million in BLDP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $96.42 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly 918.329% of the company’s market capitalization.

118 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 23,424,036 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 12,132,303 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 48,944,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,500,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,831,651 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,050,519 shares during the same period.