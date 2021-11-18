AvePoint Inc. [AVPT] fell -49.43% so far this year. What now?

AvePoint Inc. [NASDAQ: AVPT] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $8.07 during the day while it closed the day at $7.59. The company report on November 17, 2021 that AvePoint Global MSP Preferences Survey Reveals Nearly 70% of MSPs Believe Security and Governance Are Among the Top IT Needs for End Customers.

This year, over half of MSPs or their end customers have been attacked by ransomware but only 53% offer backup services.

AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the largest data management ISV for Microsoft 365, announced the results of its first annual Global MSP Preferences Survey. The company surveyed over 1,000 managed service providers (MSPs) globally, unveiling opportunities for MSPs to grow revenue through governance, security and migration services, among others, as digital collaboration needs continue to accelerate in ’s modern workforce. According to the survey:.

AvePoint Inc. stock has also loss -15.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AVPT stock has declined by -10.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.73% and lost -49.43% year-on date.

The market cap for AVPT stock reached $1.32 billion, with 44.56 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, AVPT reached a trading volume of 3748521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AvePoint Inc. [AVPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVPT shares is $15.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for AvePoint Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for AvePoint Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AvePoint Inc. is set at 0.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

AVPT stock trade performance evaluation

AvePoint Inc. [AVPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.38. With this latest performance, AVPT shares dropped by -12.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.16 for AvePoint Inc. [AVPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.89, while it was recorded at 8.35 for the last single week of trading, and 10.66 for the last 200 days.

AvePoint Inc. [AVPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AvePoint Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

AvePoint Inc. [AVPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $191 million, or 21.00% of AVPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVPT stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 5,053,583, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.95 million in AVPT stocks shares; and MONARCH ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL LP, currently with $26.95 million in AVPT stock with ownership of nearly 332.927% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AvePoint Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in AvePoint Inc. [NASDAQ:AVPT] by around 23,771,884 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 2,891,354 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,444,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,218,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVPT stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,950,262 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,128,489 shares during the same period.