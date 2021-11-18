Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] fell -56.18% so far this year. What now?

Aurora Mobile Limited [NASDAQ: JG] gained 4.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.56 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Aurora Mobile Launches Its Verification Service and Customized Service Package on HUAWEI CLOUD.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, announced that its verification service (“JVerification”) and customized service package have been launched on HUAWEI CLOUD after a series of rigorous tests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The cooperation with HUAWEI CLOUD demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for its robust technical capabilities and services. Currently, developers on HUAWEI CLOUD can easily purchase and experience the JVerification service by simply logging into a HUAWEI CLOUD account.

Aurora Mobile Limited represents 118.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $140.82 million with the latest information. JG stock price has been found in the range of $1.4973 to $1.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 421.61K shares, JG reached a trading volume of 3334187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JG shares is $4.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Aurora Mobile Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurora Mobile Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on JG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Mobile Limited is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for JG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for JG stock

Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.12. With this latest performance, JG shares dropped by -5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.20 for Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6376, while it was recorded at 1.5020 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1072 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.20 and a Gross Margin at +43.72. Aurora Mobile Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.72.

Return on Total Capital for JG is now -29.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.11. Additionally, JG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] managed to generate an average of -$57,410 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Aurora Mobile Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]

There are presently around $27 million, or 16.70% of JG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JG stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 6,591,096, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.43% of the total institutional ownership; IDG-ACCEL CHINA GROWTH FUND III ASSOCIATES L.P., holding 6,544,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.21 million in JG stocks shares; and FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, currently with $3.36 million in JG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Mobile Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Mobile Limited [NASDAQ:JG] by around 2,305,674 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,020,520 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 13,801,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,127,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,288,146 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 640,635 shares during the same period.