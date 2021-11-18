Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] moved down -23.50: Why It’s Important

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AVIR] price plunged by -23.50 percent to reach at -$2.67. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Atea Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Strategic Collaboration with Roche.

Atea to lead global clinical trial development of AT-527 and regain ex-US commercial rights.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that the strategic collaboration pursuant to which it was jointly developing AT-527 for the treatment of COVID-19 with Roche will be terminating. Upon termination, the rights and licenses granted by Atea to Roche under the strategic collaboration will be returned to Atea, and Atea will have full rights to continue the clinical development and future commercialization of AT-527 worldwide.

A sum of 9906547 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.47M shares. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $10.0879 and dropped to a low of $8.53 until finishing in the latest session at $8.69.

The one-year AVIR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.87. The average equity rating for AVIR stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVIR shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVIR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.53.

AVIR Stock Performance Analysis:

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.56. With this latest performance, AVIR shares dropped by -37.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.37 for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.50, while it was recorded at 10.71 for the last single week of trading, and 36.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.68. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.51.

Return on Total Capital for AVIR is now -3.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] managed to generate an average of -$280,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

AVIR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -1.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -65.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVIR.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $646 million, or 70.60% of AVIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVIR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,416,533, which is approximately 0.048% of the company’s market cap and around 18.48% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 5,427,655 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.66 million in AVIR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $58.84 million in AVIR stock with ownership of nearly 14.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AVIR] by around 9,009,889 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 10,444,527 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 37,383,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,837,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVIR stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,001,034 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,819,946 shares during the same period.