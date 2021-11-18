American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] Stock trading around $257.53 per share: What’s Next?

American Tower Corporation (REIT) [NYSE: AMT] traded at a low on 11/17/21, posting a -0.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $257.53. The company report on November 17, 2021 that CORESITE REALTY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of CoreSite Realty Corporation – COR.



The results of the trading session contributed to over 3447562 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Tower Corporation (REIT) stands at 2.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.05%.

The market cap for AMT stock reached $117.45 billion, with 455.22 million shares outstanding and 453.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, AMT reached a trading volume of 3447562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMT shares is $306.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for American Tower Corporation (REIT) stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $278, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on AMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Tower Corporation (REIT) is set at 5.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMT in the course of the last twelve months was 64.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has AMT stock performed recently?

American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.65. With this latest performance, AMT shares dropped by -5.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.49 for American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 277.57, while it was recorded at 264.33 for the last single week of trading, and 261.28 for the last 200 days.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.71 and a Gross Margin at +48.93. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.02.

Return on Total Capital for AMT is now 7.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 896.83. Additionally, AMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 864.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] managed to generate an average of $300,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Tower Corporation (REIT) posted 1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Tower Corporation (REIT) go to 17.43%.

Insider trade positions for American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]

There are presently around $106,359 million, or 92.70% of AMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,836,295, which is approximately 1.585% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,334,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.84 billion in AMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.83 billion in AMT stock with ownership of nearly 3.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Tower Corporation (REIT) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 874 institutional holders increased their position in American Tower Corporation (REIT) [NYSE:AMT] by around 12,951,636 shares. Additionally, 615 investors decreased positions by around 12,610,476 shares, while 269 investors held positions by with 387,436,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 412,998,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMT stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,803,128 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 936,453 shares during the same period.