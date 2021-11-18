Abbott Laboratories [ABT] Revenue clocked in at $42.31 billion, up 19.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] gained 1.12% on the last trading session, reaching $130.89 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Abbott Launches Similac® 360 Total Care® with Exclusive Blend of Five HMO Prebiotics and Designed to Support the Immune System, Digestive Health and Brain Development.

– Similac® 360 Total Care® is the first and only infant formula with a blend of five different human milk oligosaccharides[1] (HMOs) across the three categories of HMOs in breast milk[2], the closest prebiotic blend to that of breast milk and previously only available to infants who are breastfed.

– Similac 360 Total Care with five HMOs is designed to support babies’ developing immune system in the gut, where 70% of the immune system resides, promote digestive health and provide building blocks for babies’ developing brains.

Abbott Laboratories represents 1.77 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $229.29 billion with the latest information. ABT stock price has been found in the range of $129.64 to $131.605.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, ABT reached a trading volume of 4110727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Abbott Laboratories [ABT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABT shares is $138.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Abbott Laboratories shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Abbott Laboratories stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on ABT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbott Laboratories is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABT in the course of the last twelve months was 36.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for ABT stock

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.53. With this latest performance, ABT shares gained by 12.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.74 for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.93, while it was recorded at 128.77 for the last single week of trading, and 120.60 for the last 200 days.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abbott Laboratories [ABT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.29 and a Gross Margin at +50.21. Abbott Laboratories’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.86.

Return on Total Capital for ABT is now 10.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.67. Additionally, ABT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abbott Laboratories [ABT] managed to generate an average of $40,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Abbott Laboratories’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abbott Laboratories posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbott Laboratories go to 13.12%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

There are presently around $171,893 million, or 75.70% of ABT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 148,779,946, which is approximately 0.633% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 134,318,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.58 billion in ABT stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $11.05 billion in ABT stock with ownership of nearly -1.594% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abbott Laboratories stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,143 institutional holders increased their position in Abbott Laboratories [NYSE:ABT] by around 41,241,992 shares. Additionally, 1,068 investors decreased positions by around 40,744,094 shares, while 408 investors held positions by with 1,231,273,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,313,259,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABT stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,328,531 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,193,804 shares during the same period.