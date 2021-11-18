3D Systems Corporation [DDD] gain 144.37% so far this year. What now?

3D Systems Corporation [NYSE: DDD] price plunged by -1.04 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on November 16, 2021 that 3D Systems Announces Closing of Upsized Offering of $460.0 Million of 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026, Including Full Exercise of Initial Purchasers’ $60.0 Million Option to Purchase Additional Notes.

3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) announced that it has closed its upsized offering of $460.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”), including $60.0 million of notes issued upon the exercise in full of the initial purchasers’ option to purchase additional notes.

The notes are senior, unsecured obligations of 3D Systems, will not bear regular interest and the principal amount of the notes will not accrete. The notes will mature on November 15, 2026, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased or converted in accordance with the terms of the notes. At any time prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding August 15, 2026, the notes will be convertible at the option of holders only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods, and thereafter, at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. Upon conversion, 3D Systems will pay cash up to the aggregate principal amount of the notes to be converted and pay or deliver, as the case may be, cash, shares of 3D Systems’ common stock (the “common stock”) or a combination of cash and shares of common stock, at the election of 3D Systems, in respect of the remainder, if any, of 3D Systems’ conversion obligation in excess of the aggregate principal amount of the notes being converted.

A sum of 3457183 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.62M shares. 3D Systems Corporation shares reached a high of $26.2199 and dropped to a low of $25.30 until finishing in the latest session at $25.61.

The one-year DDD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.54. The average equity rating for DDD stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for 3D Systems Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on DDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3D Systems Corporation is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDD in the course of the last twelve months was 55.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

DDD Stock Performance Analysis:

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.67. With this latest performance, DDD shares dropped by -9.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 256.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.68 for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.41, while it was recorded at 25.68 for the last single week of trading, and 29.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 3D Systems Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.47 and a Gross Margin at +40.09. 3D Systems Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.85.

Return on Total Capital for DDD is now -8.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.40. Additionally, DDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] managed to generate an average of -$74,984 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.3D Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

DDD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 3D Systems Corporation posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3D Systems Corporation go to 30.00%.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,165 million, or 68.20% of DDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,212,058, which is approximately -3.391% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,323,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $341.22 million in DDD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $144.85 million in DDD stock with ownership of nearly -0.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3D Systems Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in 3D Systems Corporation [NYSE:DDD] by around 6,744,608 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 6,850,135 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 70,961,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,556,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDD stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 839,226 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,748,180 shares during the same period.