why The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.60

The Beachbody Company Inc. [NYSE: BODY] loss -20.56% or -0.95 points to close at $3.67 with a heavy trading volume of 9675269 shares. The company report on November 16, 2021 that The Beachbody Company Brings Openfit Fitness Content to 80 Million Monthly Active Google TV and Android TV™ Devices.

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“Beachbody” or the “Company”), a leading subscription health and wellness company, announced the availability of its Openfit content to 80 million monthly active Google TV and Android TV™ devices, extending the company’s position as the leading provider of accessible, affordable and engaging at-home fitness content.

Google TV and other Android TV users will have a convenient way to engage with Openfit’s all-in-one digital fitness, nutrition and wellness platform, underscoring how the Company is successfully placing its content to reach a wider audience with partners who want to offer the best resources to their audience.

It opened the trading session at $3.49, the shares rose to $3.79 and dropped to $3.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BODY points out that the company has recorded -63.19% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 18.08% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, BODY reached to a volume of 9675269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BODY shares is $10.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BODY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for The Beachbody Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for The Beachbody Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Neutral rating on BODY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Beachbody Company Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BODY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

Trading performance analysis for BODY stock

The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.95. With this latest performance, BODY shares dropped by -30.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.19% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BODY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.54 for The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.58, while it was recorded at 4.47 for the last single week of trading, and 8.90 for the last 200 days.

The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY] managed to generate an average of -$1,979,210 per employee.The Beachbody Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY]

There are presently around $174 million, or 37.00% of BODY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BODY stocks are: RAINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 33,553,362, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.18 million in BODY stocks shares; and APPALOOSA LP, currently with $7.34 million in BODY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Beachbody Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in The Beachbody Company Inc. [NYSE:BODY] by around 6,087,616 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 10,075,253 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 31,133,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,296,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BODY stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,662,197 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,154,466 shares during the same period.