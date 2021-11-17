WeWork Inc. [WE] Stock trading around $9.16 per share: What’s Next?

WeWork Inc. [NYSE: WE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.48% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.05%. The company report on November 15, 2021 that WeWork Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) (“WeWork”), one of the leading global flexible space providers, reported financial results for its third quarter ending on September 30, 2021.

Total revenue for the third quarter was $661 million, an 11% increase compared to total revenue of $593 million in the prior quarter.

Over the last 12 months, WE stock dropped by -6.72%.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.84 billion, with 716.43 million shares outstanding and 363.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, WE stock reached a trading volume of 7438720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WeWork Inc. [WE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeWork Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for WE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56.

WE Stock Performance Analysis:

WeWork Inc. [WE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.05. With this latest performance, WE shares dropped by -11.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.33 for WeWork Inc. [WE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.12, while it was recorded at 9.41 for the last single week of trading, and 10.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WeWork Inc. Fundamentals:

WeWork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

WeWork Inc. [WE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $376 million, or 5.40% of WE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WE stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 8,724,279, which is approximately 19.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,244,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.36 million in WE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $38.09 million in WE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

35 institutional holders increased their position in WeWork Inc. [NYSE:WE] by around 12,390,825 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 10,958,139 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 17,689,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,038,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WE stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,137,705 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 7,622,628 shares during the same period.