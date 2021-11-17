Wall Street Analyst Resumed IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]. What else is Wall St. saying

IHS Markit Ltd. [NYSE: INFO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.51% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.13%. The company report on November 16, 2021 that S&P Global Announces Commencement of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for IHS Markit Notes.

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) (“S&P Global” or the “Company”) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary S&P Global Market Intelligence Inc. (“Market Intelligence”) commenced private exchange offers to certain eligible holders (each an “Exchange Offer” and, collectively, the “Exchange Offers”) for any and all outstanding notes (the “IHS Markit Notes”) issued by IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) (“IHS Markit”) for up to $4,642,848,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued by the Company (the “S&P Global Notes”) and cash.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

As previously announced, on November 29, 2020, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (as amended by Amendment No. 1 thereto, dated as of January 20, 2021) by and among the Company, IHS Markit and Sapphire Subsidiary, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (“Merger Sub”), upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, Merger Sub will merge with and into IHS Markit, with IHS Markit surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the “Merger”). The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations (as defined herein) are being conducted in connection with and are conditioned upon the completion of the Merger.

Over the last 12 months, INFO stock rose by 42.68%. The one-year IHS Markit Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.31. The average equity rating for INFO stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $51.70 billion, with 399.00 million shares outstanding and 371.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, INFO stock reached a trading volume of 4667156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFO shares is $139.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for IHS Markit Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for IHS Markit Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $100, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on INFO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IHS Markit Ltd. is set at 2.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFO in the course of the last twelve months was 65.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

INFO Stock Performance Analysis:

IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.13. With this latest performance, INFO shares gained by 6.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.84 for IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.10, while it was recorded at 126.76 for the last single week of trading, and 110.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IHS Markit Ltd. Fundamentals:

IHS Markit Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

INFO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IHS Markit Ltd. posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IHS Markit Ltd. go to 11.12%.

IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47,213 million, or 90.40% of INFO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,919,697, which is approximately 2.708% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,013,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.56 billion in INFO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.04 billion in INFO stock with ownership of nearly 3.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

327 institutional holders increased their position in IHS Markit Ltd. [NYSE:INFO] by around 32,093,061 shares. Additionally, 301 investors decreased positions by around 27,750,387 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 298,509,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 358,352,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFO stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,212,175 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,805,699 shares during the same period.