Wall Street Analyst Resumed Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EDR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.28% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.85%. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Endeavor Releases Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) (“Endeavor” or the “Company”), a global sports and entertainment company, released its financial results for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021.

Highlights.

The one-year Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.16. The average equity rating for EDR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.93 billion, with 687.61 million shares outstanding and 259.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, EDR stock reached a trading volume of 4205506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDR shares is $32.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on EDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

EDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.85. With this latest performance, EDR shares gained by 12.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.61% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.71 for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.46, while it was recorded at 27.62 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.73 and a Gross Margin at +40.89. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.83.

Return on Total Capital for EDR is now 0.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,296.27. Additionally, EDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,198.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] managed to generate an average of -$102,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,621 million, or 95.00% of EDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDR stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 91,976,482, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 21,038,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $601.29 million in EDR stocks shares; and COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $595.42 million in EDR stock with ownership of nearly -16.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EDR] by around 19,428,933 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 12,759,123 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 199,483,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,671,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDR stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,138,254 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 5,854,186 shares during the same period.