Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] moved down -6.56: Why It’s Important

Vislink Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: VISL] slipped around -0.12 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.71 at the close of the session, down -6.56%. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Vislink Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Increased Revenue by 133% Year-Over-Year and 47% Sequentially;.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Delivered over $1 Million Positive EBITDA.

Vislink Technologies Inc. stock is now 29.55% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VISL Stock saw the intraday high of $1.94 and lowest of $1.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.35, which means current price is +34.65% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, VISL reached a trading volume of 5102867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vislink Technologies Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for VISL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

How has VISL stock performed recently?

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, VISL shares gained by 1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VISL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.68 for Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7952, while it was recorded at 1.7660 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5301 for the last 200 days.

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.50 and a Gross Margin at +16.62. Vislink Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.81.

Return on Total Capital for VISL is now -132.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -158.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -182.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.14. Additionally, VISL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] managed to generate an average of -$161,239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Vislink Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings analysis for Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vislink Technologies Inc. posted 50.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -30.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 264.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VISL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vislink Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]

There are presently around $7 million, or 27.00% of VISL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VISL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,919,975, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 737,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 million in VISL stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.77 million in VISL stock with ownership of nearly 16.338% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vislink Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Vislink Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:VISL] by around 220,538 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,009,225 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,888,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,118,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VISL stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 126,946 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 467,492 shares during the same period.