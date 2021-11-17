Vertical Research slashes price target on DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] – find out why.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] slipped around -1.18 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $77.59 at the close of the session, down -1.50%. The company report on November 10, 2021 that DuPont Interconnect Solutions Achieves 95 Percent Renewable Electricity Milestone.

One greener step toward Zero By 2030 commitment.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) Interconnect Solutions (ICS) — a part of the Electronics & Industrial (E&I) business segment — has set a business ambition of Zero by 2030, with the goal of reaching carbon neutral operations for the global ICS business segment by 2030. DuPont announced that as of September 1, 2021 the ICS business achieved the milestone of 95 percent of global operations now powered with renewable electricity. This represents a significant step forward on DuPont’s corporate Acting on Climate commitment to source 60 percent renewable electricity by 2030 and deliver carbon neutral operations by 2050.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock is now 9.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DD Stock saw the intraday high of $79.33 and lowest of $77.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 87.27, which means current price is +16.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, DD reached a trading volume of 5447175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $92.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $76 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $94, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on DD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 26.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has DD stock performed recently?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.23. With this latest performance, DD shares gained by 7.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.47 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.24, while it was recorded at 79.61 for the last single week of trading, and 75.87 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.34 and a Gross Margin at +24.52. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.23.

Return on Total Capital for DD is now 3.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.31. Additionally, DD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] managed to generate an average of -$85,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 13.73%.

Insider trade positions for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]

There are presently around $29,071 million, or 75.20% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,715,132, which is approximately -1.272% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,093,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.8 billion in DD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.13 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly -5.048% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 501 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 20,555,014 shares. Additionally, 617 investors decreased positions by around 23,001,134 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 331,120,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,676,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,455,804 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 1,874,711 shares during the same period.