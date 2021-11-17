Tuniu Corporation [TOUR] Revenue clocked in at $75.20 million, down -28.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Tuniu Corporation [NASDAQ: TOUR] slipped around -0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.26 at the close of the session, down -2.33%. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Tuniu to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 19, 2021.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) (“Tuniu” or the “Company”), a leading online leisure travel company in China, announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, before the market opens on November 19, 2021.

Tuniu’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on November 19, 2021 (9:00 pm Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 19, 2021).

Tuniu Corporation stock is now -28.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TOUR Stock saw the intraday high of $1.29 and lowest of $1.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.28, which means current price is +2.44% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 169.35K shares, TOUR reached a trading volume of 6113064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]?

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tuniu Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Tuniu Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuniu Corporation is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

How has TOUR stock performed recently?

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.55. With this latest performance, TOUR shares dropped by -14.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.65 for Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4547, while it was recorded at 1.2940 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3775 for the last 200 days.

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tuniu Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tuniu Corporation posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tuniu Corporation go to -0.01%.

Insider trade positions for Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]

There are presently around $19 million, or 33.50% of TOUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOUR stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 6,105,539, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.68% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 3,097,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.9 million in TOUR stocks shares; and DCM HYBRID RMB FUND INTERNATIONAL, LTD., currently with $2.76 million in TOUR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Tuniu Corporation [NASDAQ:TOUR] by around 152,743 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 915,363 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 13,938,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,006,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOUR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 128,349 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 160,077 shares during the same period.