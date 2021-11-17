The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] Stock trading around $74.59 per share: What’s Next?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.20% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.17%. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Media Advisory – TD Bank Group to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results.

TD Bank Group (“TD” or the “Bank”) will release its fourth quarter financial results and host an earnings conference call on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Financial results will be issued in a press release at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available live via TD’s website at 1:30 p.m. ET and is expected to last approximately 60 minutes. The call and audio webcast will feature presentations by TD executives on the Bank’s financial results for the fourth quarter, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.

Over the last 12 months, TD stock rose by 51.02%. The one-year The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock forecast points to a potential downside of -15.54. The average equity rating for TD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $134.75 billion, with 1.82 billion shares outstanding and 1.78 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, TD stock reached a trading volume of 5399279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $64.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 286.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 3.59.

TD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, TD shares gained by 6.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.69 for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.24, while it was recorded at 74.04 for the last single week of trading, and 67.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Toronto-Dominion Bank Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.16. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.16.

Return on Total Capital for TD is now 3.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.88. Additionally, TD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.05.

TD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank go to 7.48%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $67,292 million, or 66.70% of TD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 141,757,528, which is approximately 4.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 81,164,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.05 billion in TD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.45 billion in TD stock with ownership of nearly 6.257% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Toronto-Dominion Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 299 institutional holders increased their position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE:TD] by around 46,228,929 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 48,298,615 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 807,627,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 902,155,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TD stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,459,775 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,102,938 shares during the same period.