Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] fell -9.04% so far this year. What now?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ: ERIC] closed the trading session at $10.87 on 11/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.85, while the highest price level was $10.929. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Ericsson and Ooredoo partner to ensure football fans have unforgettable 5G experiences at 2022 sports event in Qatar.

– Ericsson will support state-of-the-art network optimization and event management in eight connected stadiums across six cities.

– Network management partnership covers 5G experiences in airports, fan zones and major tourist attractions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.04 percent and weekly performance of -2.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.28M shares, ERIC reached to a volume of 4631864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $15.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ERIC stock trade performance evaluation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.51. With this latest performance, ERIC shares dropped by -10.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.80 for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.38, while it was recorded at 10.94 for the last single week of trading, and 12.48 for the last 200 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.71 and a Gross Margin at +40.64. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.52.

Return on Total Capital for ERIC is now 23.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.53. Additionally, ERIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] managed to generate an average of $173,401 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) go to 13.96%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,192 million, or 9.90% of ERIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 105,576,247, which is approximately -1.571% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 24,232,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $263.4 million in ERIC stocks shares; and MUFG SECURITIES EMEA PLC, currently with $152.18 million in ERIC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ:ERIC] by around 42,063,213 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 34,596,066 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 216,988,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,648,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERIC stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,647,274 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,310,519 shares during the same period.