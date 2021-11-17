T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Revenue clocked in at $79.67 billion, down -12.67% YTD: What’s Next?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] price plunged by -0.40 percent to reach at -$0.47. The company report on November 15, 2021 that T-Mobile’s Game-Changing Ultra Capacity 5G Now Reaches 200 Million People Nationwide.

Ahead of schedule, a growing majority of Americans have access to a transformational 5G experience, marking an inflection point in the 5G journey.

What’s the news: T-Mobile has already reached its 2021 goal of covering 200 million people nationwide with Ultra Capacity 5G, bringing game changing 5G performance to a majority of Americans. Plus, new research from umlaut confirmed T-Mobile’s 5G leadership in four more cities.

A sum of 5327192 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.19M shares. T-Mobile US Inc. shares reached a high of $118.30 and dropped to a low of $115.7567 until finishing in the latest session at $117.77.

The one-year TMUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.31. The average equity rating for TMUS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $171.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 124.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

TMUS Stock Performance Analysis:

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.56. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.35 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.81, while it was recorded at 118.78 for the last single week of trading, and 132.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T-Mobile US Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.84 and a Gross Margin at +38.94. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.01.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 7.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.13. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $36,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

TMUS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T-Mobile US Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 42.84%.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $67,680 million, or 41.80% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 60,924,954, which is approximately -42.681% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,438,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.12 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.89 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 1.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 490 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 45,276,000 shares. Additionally, 488 investors decreased positions by around 86,399,462 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 443,005,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 574,680,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,134,460 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 5,635,543 shares during the same period.