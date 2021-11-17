Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain 42.96% so far this year. What now?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] plunged by -$0.51 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $50.425 during the day while it closed the day at $49.62. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Unpacking Holiday Gifting: Coresight Research Study Reveals Digital Gift Shopping Challenges and Untapped Opportunities for Retailers and Brands.

Seven in ten shoppers expect to purchase at least 40 percent of their gifts online and expect more innovation in the online gift-shopping experience.

A new Coresight Research study on American shopping trends for the holidays, Unpacking Holiday Gifting: Shoppers’ Plans and Retail Opportunities, found an increased focus on e-commerce and a longer holiday shopping season for 2021—trends that the research firm expects to continue into 2022 and beyond. The study, sponsored by GiftNow, a Synchrony solution, found that retailers may need to adjust e-commerce strategies to capitalize on these trends, which only accelerated in the wake of COVID-19, or they will risk missing out on holiday gift revenues. Coresight Research recommends that retailers offer early discounts and promotions, improve the online experience, promote demand-directed innovations, and provide a seamless omnichannel experience.

Synchrony Financial stock has also gained 0.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SYF stock has declined by -0.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.18% and gained 42.96% year-on date.

The market cap for SYF stock reached $26.90 billion, with 560.60 million shares outstanding and 544.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 4926174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $58.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $57 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SYF stock. On July 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SYF shares from 40 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.03.

SYF stock trade performance evaluation

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, SYF shares dropped by -2.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.24 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.03, while it was recorded at 49.83 for the last single week of trading, and 45.94 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.14 and a Gross Margin at +88.92. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.80.

Return on Total Capital for SYF is now 7.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.20. Additionally, SYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] managed to generate an average of $83,939 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Synchrony Financial [SYF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synchrony Financial posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to 38.20%.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,007 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,120,390, which is approximately 0.579% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 50,317,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.22 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly 1.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 22,981,004 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 35,872,502 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 465,262,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 524,115,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,264,791 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 4,459,151 shares during the same period.